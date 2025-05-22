Mark Dial, who was fired last year, was also found guilty of possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. He was acquitted of third-degree murder and official oppression, according to prosecutors.

The case stems from an incident on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, when Dial and his partner approached Irizarry, 27, who had driven the wrong way down East Willard Street in Kensington. Bodycam footage later showed that Irizarry was sitting inside his car when Dial opened fire, striking him six times.

Authorities initially claimed Irizarry lunged at officers with a knife, but later walked back that statement. Irizarry never exited the vehicle, police later admitted.

During the trial, Dial testified that he feared for his life and believed Irizarry was armed, claiming his partner yelled "gun" before he shot. His defense said the knife’s handle resembled a firearm. The jury did not agree the use of force was justified.

Dial cried on the witness stand. Irizarry’s family cried in the courtroom. The verdict came after about eight hours of deliberation.

'A Step Toward Healing'

In a statement following the verdict, Councilmember Quetcy Lozada called the jury’s decision “some measure of justice,” though she acknowledged “no verdict can bring Eddie back.”

"My heart is with [the Irizarry family] today,” Lozada wrote. “This pain was felt throughout the community. Many residents… can relate to the fear, frustration, and trauma that comes from past encounters with law enforcement.”

Oversight Commission Responds

The Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) said the outcome represented a “rare moment of accountability” in a system that “too often fails to deliver justice when police use deadly force.”

“This case underscores the importance of transparency, independent investigation, and public oversight in matters involving police conduct,” the agency wrote in a release. “Philadelphians deserve a system where those entrusted to serve and protect are held to the highest standards.”

CPOC said it would continue advocating for reforms “to strengthen trust between all of our communities and the police.”

'My Son Never Got Out Of The Car'

After Irizarry’s death, his mother Aransis launched a GoFundMe page demanding justice and raising money for funeral costs. She wrote that the Philadelphia Police Department “later admitted” her son “was innocent and never got out of the car nor tried to attack either one of them.”

Within days, the fundraiser had surpassed its goal.

Dial was suspended and later fired in 2023 for administrative violations, including insubordination and failure to cooperate in a departmental investigation, according to former PPD Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

His sentencing date has not yet been announced.

