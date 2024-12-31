Mostly Cloudy 47°

Man Stabs Victim In Face During Dispute At Dilworth Plaza: Philly Police

 A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing another man in the face during a dispute at Dilworth Plaza, police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD
 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
Jillian Pikora
Azariah Ellerba, also known as Corbin Ellerbe, 34, of the 300 block of South Broad Street, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

The incident happened at Dilworth Plaza in the city’s 9th District on Monday, Dec. 30 at 4:05 p.m., investigators detailed.

Center City District officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found a 25-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to the face, according to police. The victim told officers the stabbing happened during a verbal dispute when Ellerba allegedly produced a knife and attacked him.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital by Medic 1, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Ellerba was taken into custody at the scene without incident. The investigation is ongoing with Central Detectives.

