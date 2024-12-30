Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

Man Shot Six Times Dies At Temple University Hospital: Philadelphia Police

A man was fatally shot multiple times in North Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 30, authorities said.

Temple University Hospital.

Temple University Hospital.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Temple University Hospital&#x27;s Emergency Room entrance on Germantown Avenue

Temple University Hospital's Emergency Room entrance on Germantown Avenue

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Philadelphia Police responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 2700 block of Emerald Street in the 24th District at 3:13 a.m., investigators said in a release.

Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from six gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics but died of his injuries at 3:37 a.m., authorities said.

The scene remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered, police said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, police added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE