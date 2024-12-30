Man Shot Six Times Dies At Temple University Hospital: Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 2700 block of Emerald Street in the 24th District at 3:13 a.m., investigators said in a release.

Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from six gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics but died of his injuries at 3:37 a.m., authorities said.

The scene remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered, police said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, police added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.