Man Shot On SEPTA Bus In North Philadelphia After Harassing Passengers: Police

The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m. when a 24-year-old male boarded a bus near 33rd Street and began harassing passengers and the driver, Philadelphia police said in a release.

The driver stopped the vehicle on the 1600 block of Dauphin Street and called police, investigators said. As the man continued to harass others on board, another passenger pulled a firearm and shot him in the foot, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras, police noted. Authorities are seeking the shooter, described as a man in his 50s wearing a black jacket, a knit cap, and black pants, who walked away from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

