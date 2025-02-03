Partly Cloudy 30°

Man Shot, Killed At Airport By Philadelphia Officer After Violent Struggle

A Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a man following a violent struggle at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities announced on Monday, Feb. 3.

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The 36-year-old white man flagged down an officer patrolling the South I-95 ramp around 1:06 a.m., claiming he had been stabbed, police said. The officer, working solo in a marked patrol vehicle for the Philadelphia Police Department's Airport Unit, called for backup and medics.

Before help arrived, a physical altercation broke out between the man and the officer, investigators said. The officer deployed his Taser, but it failed to subdue the man. A second officer, a 53-year-old Black male and 28-year veteran of the force, arrived and assisted as the first officer attempted to use his Taser again—this time also ineffective, authorities said.

At that point, the second officer fired multiple rounds at the man, striking him, police said. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at 1:25 a.m..

Neither officer was injured, and neither was equipped with a body-worn camera, according to authorities. The second officer has been placed on administrative duty while Internal Affairs, the Officer-Involved Shooting Unit, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office investigate.

