Man Shot Dead In Philadelphia, Suspect In Custody: Police

A man was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 26, police announced.

A Phildelphia Police vehicle

Jillian Pikora


The 36-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital after being shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m., authorities said.

The incident happened around 12:56 p.m. on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey Street. A person of interest is in custody, but no weapon has been recovered, according to the release.

The Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

