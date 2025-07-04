Man Shot Dead By Police After Firing At Officers, Stealing Cruiser In North Philadelphia

Officers were called to the 2900 block of North Lawrence Street in the city’s Fairhill section just after 6 p.m. for reports of an armed man, according to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.

As police approached the home, the 40-year-old suspect began firing from inside, Stanford said. Officers took cover and returned fire. The man then came out of the house and continued to shoot at them.

"The male exits the property and continues to fire at the officers," Stanford said. "The officers take a tactical retreat between vehicles… that are along the other side of the street."

Four officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who then entered the driver’s side of a police vehicle and shut the door while continuing to shoot, investigators said.

“He continues to fire at the officers as they approach the vehicle,” Stanford added. “The officers continue to discharge. At one point in time the male exits the vehicle and then goes to the ground.”

Officers took him into custody and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

Stanford said police believe the suspect was a resident of the home where the domestic call originated. His motive remains unclear.

No officers were hit during the shootout, and no injuries to civilians were reported. However, some nearby homes and vehicles sustained property damage in the crossfire, officials confirmed.

The firearm believed to have been used by the suspect was recovered inside the police vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

