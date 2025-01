A witness reported seeing a Black or Hispanic man, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, in the water at Princeton Avenue and State Road in Philadelphia's 15th District at approximately 4:47 p.m., police said.

The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit and Fire Department are actively searching the area for the individual.

This is a developing story, and additional details were not immediately available.

