The man was shot once in the chest while in the roadway at 5900 Stenton Avenue, outside of Martin Luther King High School, according to the police.

He was pronounced dead by Medic 33 at 11:46 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The crime scene was held for further investigation, with no arrests made and no weapons recovered.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.