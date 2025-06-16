The crash happened in the 2700 block of North Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, according to a release from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Investigators say a black SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Equinox, was speeding northbound when it struck the man as he crossed the street from east to west, against the red light. The vehicle fled the scene, continuing northbound on Broad Street.

Medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m.

In a key development later that afternoon, officers located the suspected SUV on the 2000 block of Beach Street around 3 p.m., police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is leading the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips will remain confidential.

