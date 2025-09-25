Man Killed After SEPTA Train Strikes Him In Philadelphia: Police

The collision happened at 7:43 a.m. along the 3700 block of West School House Lane when a train came into contact with an adult male, according to Philadelphia police.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in extremely critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries at 8:39 a.m., police said.

The scene remains held for investigation. No arrests have been made, and no additional details have been released at this time.

"Manayunk/Norristown Line: Service is suspended until further notice due to police activity near Wissahickon Station," SEPTA shared on X.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.