Man Jumps To Death After Fleeing Traffic Stop On I-76: PA State Police

Troopers from the Philadelphia Barracks pulled over a silver Honda Civic for multiple violations on I-76 west at mile marker 340.6, but the driver took off, authorities said. The pursuit continued onto US-1 North and ended near the Broad Street exit, according to the release.

The driver, later identified as Matthew Michael Selvin, exited the vehicle and ran into the southbound lanes of US-1, police said. Troopers did not chase him on foot.

Additional officers responded and found Selvin seriously injured beneath the highway on Germantown Avenue. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Troopers believe Selvin scaled a safety fence and attempted to jump down to the road below, resulting in fatal injuries.

The investigation is being handled by PSP Skippack’s Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP-Philadelphia at 215-452-5216 and reference case PA2024-1242856.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.