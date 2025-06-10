Mostly Cloudy 82°

Man Found Dead In Schuylkill River: Philadelphia Police

An adult man was found dead in the Schuylkill River in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 10, city officials said.

The Twin Bridges over the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Emergency responders were dispatched to the 3400 block of South 26th Street around 5:48 p.m. for a report of a person in the water, according to the release. Once on scene, medics located a man in the river and pronounced him dead at 6:37 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing under the South Detectives Division. Officials have not released additional details.

