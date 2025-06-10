Man Found Dead In Schuylkill River: Philadelphia Police

Emergency responders were dispatched to the 3400 block of South 26th Street around 5:48 p.m. for a report of a person in the water, according to the release. Once on scene, medics located a man in the river and pronounced him dead at 6:37 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing under the South Detectives Division. Officials have not released additional details.

