Man Dies In Philadelphia House Fire, Investigation Underway: Officials

The blaze broke out at a home in the 2400 block of North 17th Street in the 22nd District, prompting a response from the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments at 4:29 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but a Black man of unknown age was found dead at the scene, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the location, and his body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

