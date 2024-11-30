A Few Clouds 37°

Man Dies In Philadelphia House Fire, Investigation Underway: Officials

A man was killed in an early morning fire on North 17th Street in Philadelphia, authorities announced on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The PFD at the scene of a fire on Sunday, Nov. 30. 

 Photo Credit: PFD
Jillian Pikora
The blaze broke out at a home in the 2400 block of North 17th Street in the 22nd District, prompting a response from the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments at 4:29 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but a Black man of unknown age was found dead at the scene, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the location, and his body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

