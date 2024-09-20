Man, 48, Shot Dead In West Philly In Flurry Of Gunfire, $25K Reward Offered (Developing)

Kahleem Mitchell died in the drive-by shooting, Philadelphia police said in a press statement on Friday, Sept. 20

A total of 35 shell casings were recovered at the crime scene, police stated.

Philadelphia Police responded at about 9 p.m. for a person with a gun on the 700 block of South 52nd Street, in the 18th District, police said.

Police received notification that the shooting victim, later identified as Mitchell, arrived at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by private vehicle, police explained.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, they said. He was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m.

Mitchell lived on the 5100 block of Webster Street, police said.

The crime scene was held, no weapon was recovered and there was no arrest at press time. A total of 11 9mm and 24 40 caliber shells were recovered from the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

