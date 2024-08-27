On a GoFundMe page, they said Kelly Kane "was stolen from us as she was intervening to avoid violence."

Police did not detail the circumstances of her death, only saying that she was shot in the arm shortly after midnight on Monday, Aug. 26 on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue.

Kelly's bio on Facebook shows she had a positive outlook on life: "Life’s too short to be unhappy. Do what makes you happy."

The GoFundMe added: "We are seeing the silver lining in knowing she was trying to do the right thing and is now reunited with her son (Jay-Jay) and her longtime companion Matt. Kelly leaves behind a 15-year-old son Matt Jr. who is now without his Mom, Dad, and brother."

In a tribute, Bernadette Griffith wrote: "There was no one more loyal than Kelly. . . .Kelly had a heart of gold. RIP my dear friend."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

