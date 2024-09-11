Legendary Philadelphia Soul Singer, Frankie Beverly Of Maze Has Died

Beverly was 77 and a Philadelphia native who attended Germantown High School. He was known as a legendary R&B artist, songwriter, and producer.

"During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," the family wrote. "This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

Beverly and his band Maze had hits such as “Joy and Pain,” “Golden Time of Day,” “We Are One,” and “Happy Feelin’s” according to the band’s website. Beyoncé covered his song, “Before I Let Go” in her 2019 film concert film “Homecoming."

Beverly received the Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards in 2012.

He was honored by his community in Philadelphia's Germantown when the 6000 block of Norwood Street, where he grew up, was renamed Frankie Beverly Way. He had announced his retirement in early 2024.

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends," his family wrote, "Love one another as he would want that for us all," his family said.

