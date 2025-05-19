Khalief Webster, 16, was riding his motorized scooter near Long Lane and Pine Street around 2:58 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, when he got into a heated argument with another juvenile male, according to Upper Darby Township Police.

The other teen pulled a gun and shot Khalief in the lower back before running away, police said. Khalief was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.

“To the coward that pulled the trigger, not only did you shatter a family — you shattered this community,” said Upper Darby Superintendent Tim Bernhardt. “You can run, you can try to hide, but we’re going to catch you.”

Upper Darby Police released surveillance video and two images of the suspect fleeing the scene. Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information is asked to contact detectives at 610-734-7693 or submit a message through social media. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Khalief, a sophomore at Upper Darby High, was known for his love of football, according to his family and school officials. District Superintendent Daniel McGarry informed parents of the shooting and said support services was available at schools on Monday, May 19.

“This is always the end result, and there’s no coming back from it. There’s no do-over,” Superintendent Bernhardt said, lamenting the rise in youth gun violence.

Upper Darby Mayor Edward Brown also issued a statement, saying, “There are no words that can ease your pain, but please know that you are not alone. Our entire community grieves with you… We must come together to ensure our youth feel safe, supported, and valued.”

This marks the second fatal shooting of an Upper Darby High School student in two months. In March, 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield, also a sophomore, was killed aboard a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia.

