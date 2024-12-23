Savage, 49, was initially sentenced to death for the 2004 arson attack on the home of Eugene Coleman, a former associate who had begun cooperating with federal investigators. The fire killed Coleman's mother, infant son, and four other relatives, according to federal prosecutors.

Savage, a former boxer turned drug trafficker, was also found guilty of involvement in at least 12 murders, all tied to his efforts to silence witnesses and protect his criminal empire. His case was among the largest federal death penalty cases in Pennsylvania's history, prosecutors said.

The commutation reduces Savage's sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. President Biden's decision was part of a broader effort to address issues within the federal death penalty system and reduce its application, according to the White House.

The move has drawn both support and criticism, with some highlighting Savage's heinous crimes as justification for his original sentence, while others lauded the step as part of a shift toward reforming the criminal justice system.

Savage will remain incarcerated at a federal prison, where he is serving out his life sentence. The White House has not commented further on the decision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.