Kaboni Savage Spared Death Penalty for 12 Murders, Firebomb

The life of a notorious Philadelphia drug kingpin has been spared as President Joe Biden commuted the death sentence of Kaboni Savage, who was convicted in 2013 for orchestrating the brutal firebombing of a family home that killed six people.

Kaboni Savage and the home he firebombed killing a family of six in an act of witness intimidation.

 Photo Credit: FBI
Kaboni Savage

The Philadelphia home Kaboni Savage fire bombed.

Kaboni Savage

Savage, 49, was initially sentenced to death for the 2004 arson attack on the home of Eugene Coleman, a former associate who had begun cooperating with federal investigators. The fire killed Coleman's mother, infant son, and four other relatives, according to federal prosecutors.

Savage, a former boxer turned drug trafficker, was also found guilty of involvement in at least 12 murders, all tied to his efforts to silence witnesses and protect his criminal empire. His case was among the largest federal death penalty cases in Pennsylvania's history, prosecutors said.

The commutation reduces Savage's sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. President Biden's decision was part of a broader effort to address issues within the federal death penalty system and reduce its application, according to the White House.

The move has drawn both support and criticism, with some highlighting Savage's heinous crimes as justification for his original sentence, while others lauded the step as part of a shift toward reforming the criminal justice system.

Savage will remain incarcerated at a federal prison, where he is serving out his life sentence. The White House has not commented further on the decision.

