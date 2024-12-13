Juvenile Critically Injured In Park Double Shooting: Philadelphia Police

The incident occurred near 15th Street and Market Street at approximately 4:33 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to Jefferson Hospital in extremely critical condition after sustaining injuries during the shooting, police said. The second victim, whose age, gender, and race are currently unknown, was treated for a gunshot wound to the left thigh and is in stable condition, authorities added.

One male suspect has been taken into custody, though details surrounding the arrest remain under investigation by the department's Shooting Investigation Group.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department SIG at 215-686-8270 or submit tips anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.

