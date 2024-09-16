The 31-year-old officer was two weeks away from his seventh anniversary with PPD when he died, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. He served in the 24th and 25th districts. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Officer Jaime Roman had been in a coma at Temple University Hospital following a shooting on July 22, 2024. He passed away in the hospital just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and as Daily Voice previously reported.

A public viewing is scheduled at Givnish Funeral Home located at 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the police announced on Monday, Sept. 16.

A procession from the Philadelphia Public Services Building to the Cathedral Basilica will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. "Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel, officers from the 25th Police District, and the PPD executive team will be escorting Police Officer Jaime Roman to the Basilica," as stated in the release.

Another viewing for Officer Roman is open to the general public from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Basilica of S.S Peter and Paul, located at 1723 Race Street Philadelphia PA, 19103.

The funeral service for Officer Roman will following, but inside seating is reserved for family, friends, law enforcement personnel, and dignitaries.

"For those still wishing to view the service, a Jumbo Tron will be stationed in front of the Basilica," police said.

The Executive Team, Command Staff, FOP Executive Team, 25th Police District, and other uniformed personnel will be lined up outside for the formation of the motorcade and final honors for Officer Roman.

The internment will be held privately.

