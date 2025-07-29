Joshua Lang, 37, received a 430-month prison sentence and lifetime supervised release for extensive child sexual exploitation and child pornography offenses. He was also ordered to pay $23,545 in restitution and $14,300 in special assessments, according to the announcement.

Lang’s crimes came to light in July 2023, when the Tampa Police Department tipped off the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit that he had purchased sexually explicit images from a 13-year-old girl via Instagram in December 2022. Investigators later discovered that Lang and his partner, Kenneth Miller, had engaged in years of systematic abuse.

Authorities executed a search warrant on July 19, 2023, at the pair’s Mayfair home, uncovering hidden cameras and thousands of child sexual abuse files, prosecutors said. Investigators learned that the two men recorded hands-on sexual abuse of multiple children — including a boy between ages 12 and 14 and a girl between ages 8 and 9 — while also collecting more than 13,000 files of child sexual abuse material.

Lang and Miller were first charged in Philadelphia County before being federally indicted in September 2023. A federal grand jury later handed down a 16-count indictment, including conspiracy to manufacture child pornography, multiple counts of production, and receipt of child pornography.

Miller, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced last year to 400 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

“The crimes Lang committed are stomach-turning,” Metcalf said. “He sexually abused two children, documented that exploitation, and violated the privacy and trust of other children for his and his partner’s gratification. Our community is emphatically safer with these predators in prison.”

HSI Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens called the abuse “meticulously planned and executed,” crediting the joint investigation by HSI, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide DOJ initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.

