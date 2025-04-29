James Sessoms, 60, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in federal court to a sweeping fraud scheme that spanned four years, involved multiple aliases, and included imaginary spouses and children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Between November 2019 and November 2023, Sessoms submitted dozens of phony applications for government assistance, using real Social Security numbers that didn’t belong to him and driver’s licenses with his own photo but fake names, prosecutors said.

To boost his payouts, Sessoms invented entire families, attaching nonexistent wives and children to the claims. He even submitted fake birth certificates for the made-up kids to qualify for more SNAP and Medicaid benefits.

Once the benefits were approved, authorities say Sessoms sold the SNAP cards for cash at a Philadelphia supermarket, resulting in $1,063,633 in losses to the USDA and HHS.

Sessoms pleaded guilty to one count of SNAP fraud, seven counts of false statements in connection with health care, and seven counts of Social Security fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21, facing up to 90 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the USDA OIG, Social Security OIG, HHS OIG, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Curran.

