Homicide: Woman Shot In Neck Found Dead In Philadelphia Backyard, Police Say

Officers were called to the 2400 block of North 4th Street around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was discovered unresponsive in the rear yard of a residence, authorities said. She had been shot once in the neck.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 3:18 a.m., investigators detailed.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered, police said. The case remains under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.

