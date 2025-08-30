A Few Clouds 74°

SHARE

Homicide: Woman Shot In Neck Found Dead In Philadelphia Backyard, Police Say

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in the neck in a backyard in Philadelphia, police announced on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ajax9
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to the 2400 block of North 4th Street around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was discovered unresponsive in the rear yard of a residence, authorities said. She had been shot once in the neck.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 3:18 a.m., investigators detailed.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered, police said. The case remains under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE