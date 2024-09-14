Fair 81°

Homicide: Decomposed Man, Nude Woman Found Dead In PA RV, Police Say

Two bodies found in an RV in Philadelphia have prompted a homicide investigation, police announced on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14. 

An RV that is parked at 2400 North Philip Street in Philadelphia.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The police were called to a report of two bodies discovered inside an RV parked at 2400 North Philip Street at 2:06 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. 

An unidentified man "was found in a severely decomposed state on the bed inside the RV," the police said. 

An unidentified woman "was found nude on the steps of the RV and pronounced deceased at 2:24 AM by Medic 31," as stated in the release.

The cause and manner remain undetermined. The victims' deaths are under investigation by the PPD Homicide Unit.

Check back here for updates. 

