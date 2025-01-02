Holmdel Lacrosse Star, Chestnut Hill College Alum Billy DiMaio Killed In New Orleans Attack

DiMaio, 24, of Holmdel, graduated from Chestnut Hill College in 2022, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. As captain of the college’s lacrosse team in his senior year, he was known for his leadership, determination, and positive influence on teammates and peers.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of our alumnus, Billy DiMaio '22," Chestnut Hill College said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 2. "Our prayers are with the entire DiMaio family at this tragic hour, as our entire college reflects upon the positive impact he had upon so many in our close community."

Before attending Chestnut Hill, DiMaio graduated from Holmdel High School in 2017, where he was an accomplished student-athlete.

Professionally, DiMaio worked as an Account Executive at Audacy Inc. in New York City, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic.

In the attack, which occurred in New Orleans' French Quarter around 3:15 a.m. CT, dozens were injured — including two other men with Pennsylvania ties: among the injured Ryan Quigley and Jeremi Sensky, and the 14 killed, Tiger Bech a fellow New Jersey man.

New Jersey native gymnast Livvy Dunne and two members of the Pittsburgh Pirates were also at the bar where the incident took place just hours beforehand.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

DiMaio’s passing has left his family, friends, and former teammates heartbroken. Messages of condolence and fond memories have poured in on social media from those who knew him, emphasizing his kind heart, athletic talent, and vibrant personality.

This is a developing story check back here for possible updates.

