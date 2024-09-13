Holly Sadowski was arrested on charges of Social Security fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, for concealing the death of a woman, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero explained. She faces 107 years in prison and a $1,750,000 fine, Romero said in a statement.

"The indictment further alleges that a DNA analysis of the human remains recovered from the concrete basement concluded that the remains were those of E.W.," Romero said of the victim, using initials to ID her.

The dead woman’s remains were found buried beneath approximately six to eight feet of concrete in the basement of a Philadelphia home in which she had resided, according to the indictment.

The last time the victim was seen alive was on or about Dec. 12, 2012, according to the indictment. During her lifetime, E.W. received Disability Insurance Benefits from the SSA, due to an intellectual disorder.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and a forensic anthropologist examined E.W.’s remains and concluded that the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head and neck and the manner of death was homicide. The forensic anthropologist estimated that E.W. died at least four years and up to ten years prior to the recovery of her remains.

Sadowski allegedly accessed the dead woman’s bank account and stole her Social Security benefits for her own personal use. In furtherance of the scheme to defraud, Sadowski is charged with utilizing the deceased’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number to continue to access her bank account.

The victim's death is still under investigation as a homicide, according to the USDOJ.

