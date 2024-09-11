Harris, Trump Come Out Swinging In Presidential Debate In Philadelphia

Trump entered the "spin room" less than an hour after the debate, saying, "I think it was the best debate, personally, that I've ever had."

Harris' campaign, meanwhile, said they were up for another debate.

Early voting begins Monday, Sept. 16 in Pennsylvania, the most populous of seven battleground states.

Here are some highlights:

"It's important to remind the former president, you're not running against Joe Biden. You are running against me," Harris said to Trump who avoided eye contact.

"So she just started by saying she's going to do this, she's going to do that, she's going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it? She's been there for three and a half years," Trump said after Harris' closing remarks.

"Remember this, she is Biden. She's trying to get away from Biden," Trump said of Harris.

"Clearly, I am not Joe Biden, and I am certainly not Donald Trump, and what I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country," said Harris.

On Guns

"She has a plan to confiscate everybody's gun," said Trump.

"(Democratic Vice Presidential nominee) Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away," said Harris. "So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."

On world leaders

"World leaders are laughing at Donald Trump," Harris said.

"(Hungarian Prime Minister) Viktor Orban said the most respected, most feared person is Donald Trump. We had no problems when Trump was president," Trump said of himself.

"But what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with COVID, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during COVID," Harris said.

On the assassination attempt:

"I probably took a bullet to the head for the things they say about me," Trump said.

On lying:

"As I said, you're gonna hear a bunch of lies, and that's not actually a surprising fact," said Harris.

"There she goes again. It's a lie," said Trump after Harris said he would sign a national abortion ban if he wins.

On the economy:

"People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done. They've destroyed the economy," said Trump.

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," said Harris.

"My opponent, on the other hand, his plan is to do what he has done before, which is to provide a tax cut for billionaires and big corporations," said Harris.

On the Israel-Gaza conflict:

"It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out," said Harris.

"She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now," said Trump to which Harris responded: "That's absolutely not true. I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people."

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"I want the war to stop. I want to save lives," Trump said when asked if he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia.

"If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," Harris said.

On abortion:

"I pledge to you, when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v Wade as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law," said Harris.

"Now, I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. ... Now states are voting on it. ... Each individual state is voting. It's the vote of the people," Trump said.

On immigration:

"I'll tell you something, he's going to talk about immigration a lot tonight, even when it's not the subject," Harris said.

"Our country is being lost, we're a failing nation," Trump said, referring to people crossing into the country illegally. "We need walls. We have to have borders,"

The Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots:

"I had nothing to do with that, other than they asked me to make a speech," said Trump, when asked by ABC's David Muir if he regretted anything that day. They marched "peacefully and patriotically and nobody on the other side was killed," Trump said.

"I was at the Capitol. I was the vice president-elect. I was also a Senator and on that day, the President of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation's Capitol, to desecrate our nation's Capitol," said Harris, adding "140 law enforcement officers were injured and some died."

