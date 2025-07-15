Guard Opens Fire During Attempted Brinks Truck Robbery — 3rd Heist In A Month: Philly PD

The attempted heist unfolded just before 11:30 a.m. on the 8200 block of Castor Avenue in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Two armed men approached the guard as he was making a delivery and announced a robbery. The guard fired at the suspects, who fled northbound on Castor Avenue in a Nissan, investigators said. Eight shell casings were recovered at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as two Black males armed with firearms. The investigation is ongoing and being led by Northeast Detectives.

Part Of A Pattern?

Authorities are investigating whether this incident is connected to a growing number of recent Brinks truck robberies in the region.

On Saturday, June 21, two masked and armed suspects made off with $1.5 million in cash from a Brinks vehicle outside the Home Depot on the 3700 block of East Thompson Street in Port Richmond. That heist also involved the theft of the driver’s gun. The driver was alone at the time and not injured.

Less than two weeks later, on Tuesday, July 2, a Brinks guard was robbed at gunpoint in the Holmesburg Shopping Center on Frankford Avenue, as Daily Voice reported at the time. Three suspects ambushed him — one wielding a black AR-style rifle — and stole a money bag and his service weapon. The culprits fled in a silver Honda Accord.

The FBI is also investigating a June 2 armored truck robbery in Queens, New York, where two armed men stole $300,000 in cash and a gun from a Brinks driver and guard.

Investigators are now working to determine whether these incidents are part of a coordinated robbery ring targeting armored vehicles in the Northeast.

No arrests have been made in the July 15 Rhawnhurst incident. Police urge anyone with tips to contact the department.

