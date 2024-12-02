Geovanni Otero, 29, is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Melody Rivera, police said. Rivera, a devoted mom, was found buried in the 900 block of Tustin Avenue in the Fox Chase neighborhood on Nov. 7, days after she was reported missing, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The pair was last seen together on Oct. 31 near the 900 block of Sanger Street, investigators said. Police believe a dispute between Otero and Rivera, who had recently ended their relationship, led to her disappearance and death.

Rivera was last seen wearing a black shirt, red sweatpants, and rainbow-colored Crocs, and had a tattoo of a peacock on her neck.

Otero, described as armed and dangerous, is also wanted for a parole violation in an unrelated case, officials said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about Otero’s whereabouts to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, submit a tip via the anonymous line at 215-686-TIPS, or call the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

