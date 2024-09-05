Michael O'Brien, 48, taught 8th grade math at the Christopher Columbus Charter School starting in 2021, the school told Daily Voice. Administrators immediately fired him after learning about his arrest.

He was taken into custody on Aug. 30, according to court records.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl and was previously taught by O'Brien at the K-8 school, according to 6abc.com. The abuse happened multiple times in 2024, including in mid-July, the outlet said, citing the affidavit filed by the Philadelphia police.

O'Brien engaged in criminal communication with the girl and shared photos/films of sex acts, according to court documents.

The school said that all faculty members, including O’Brien, must pass strict protocols before being hired, including criminal background checks by the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the PA Department of Human Services.

He is due to reappear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10, court records show.

Click here for the complete story by 6abc.com.

