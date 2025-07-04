Fires Break Out Across Philly As Trash Piles Up Amid Sanitation Strike; Arson Not Ruled Out: PD

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded swiftly, extinguishing the fires before they caused significant damage. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

“We want to be clear: this is a serious matter,” said Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson in a joint statement. “If it is determined that any of these fires were intentionally set, such acts will be treated as serious crimes.”

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating with help from federal agents on the ATF Task Force. Charges will be filed against anyone found responsible.

Officials warned that even unintentional fires can quickly escalate — especially on a holiday known for backyard fireworks. Residents were urged to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly.

The Fire Department reminded residents that smoke from trash fires can be toxic, runoff can damage soil and water systems, and flying embers could ignite other blazes.

“Please leave fireworks to the professionals and help keep our neighborhoods safe,” officials added.

