Father, Son ‘5th Street Crew’ Members Charged In Blitz-Style Nike, Lululemon Thefts: PA AG

Jamai Richards, 21, and his 43-year-old father, Donis Richards — both of Philadelphia — were charged in Montgomery County with Felony Corrupt Organizations, Felony Conspiracy, and related offenses after a months-long investigation into the so-called “5th Street Crew.”

According to prosecutors, the crew carried out rapid-fire retail thefts at Nike, Lululemon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, and Snipes locations in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. The suspects allegedly rushed in, grabbed merchandise, and fled in a waiting blue Nissan Maxima — all without paying.

In at least one January theft at a Snipes store, a worker was physically assaulted.

“This group terrorized dozens of retailers and their employees with blitz-style thefts that put workers and customers in harm’s way,” Attorney General Sunday said in the announcement. “Retail theft is not a victimless crime.”

Both men were arraigned in Montgomery County, and bail was set at $25,000 — which has not yet been posted.

The Philadelphia Police Department and Upper Merion Township Police are assisting in the ongoing investigation, which may lead to more arrests. Anyone with information about the “5th Street Crew” is urged to contact: ORC@attorneygeneral.gov.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Noelle Wilkinson of the Organized Retail Crime Unit.

