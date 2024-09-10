Fatal Shooting: Teen Struck With Gunfire In Arm, Legs, Torso, Philly Police

Just before midnight, Philadelphia police responded to a person with a gun shooting on the 1800 block of West Sedgley Avenue, in the 39th District, they said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, arms, and legs, police said.

PFD-Medic Unit transported the male to Temple University Hospital, died of his injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 3:15 a.m., police said.

Eleven bullet casings were recovered at the crime scene, police said.

The scene was secured, no weapon was recovered, and no arrests had been made.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

