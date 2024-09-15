Fatal Hit-Run: Man Dragged 100 Feet, Driver Stood Over Body Before Fleeing, Police In PA Say

A 28-year-old man had been seen arguing with the driver of a white Dodge Durango with tinted windows just before the hit-and-run, according to the police investigation.

Following the argument, he "approached the vehicle and was standing in front of it when the driver accelerated, striking the victim and dragging him approximately 100 feet," the police wrote in the release, office also noted, "the driver then exited the vehicle, briefly observed the victim, returned to the vehicle, and fled the scene."

Officers from the 12th District were called a report of an auto accident near the intersection of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue around 3:20 a.m. They arrived to find the man unconscious lying on the highway.

Medic 50 took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit tips anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

