Fatal Fire: Elderly Philadephia Woman Killed In House Fire, Police Say

At approximately 9:50 a.m., an Emergency-911 call was placed reporting a residential structure fire at 3500 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

Responding units arrived on the scene to find the property engulfed in flames, police said.

"An approximately 87-year-old female, identified as Jane Doe, was located inside the residence," police said in a press statement.

Despite efforts by emergency personnel, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic 57 at 10:24 am., police said.

The fire's cause is under investigation, and the fire marshal was en route to the scene at press time.

The scene is being held for further investigation.

