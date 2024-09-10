Fatal Crash: Philly Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Collision, Police Say

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Woodhaven Road (Route 63) near Thornton Road, Philadelphia police said.

The male rider, who was not identified, was traveling eastbound, and collided with both a vehicle and a box truck, also traveling eastbound, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by Medic 20 at 3:19 p.m., they said.

Woodhaven Road was closed in both directions during an investigation.

