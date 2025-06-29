Explosion Kills 1, Injures 2 Women; Levels Philadelphia Rowhomes: Fire Officials

Fire crews responded to the 1900 block of West Bristol Street around 4:47 a.m. to find multiple homes engulfed in flames, according to a post from the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The scene quickly escalated into an all-hands response. By 6:33 a.m., the fire was placed under control, but the destruction had already taken its toll.

Officials said at least three rowhomes collapsed in the blast. A body was later recovered from the rubble with help from a K9 search team, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel confirmed in a public briefing.

Two women were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the collapse. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

Emergency responders remain on site as investigators work to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure the area remains stable. Officials warned of a potential for further collapse as crews continue digging through the debris.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.