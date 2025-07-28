Driver Sought After Car Plunges Into Wissahickon Creek: Philadelphia Police

Law enforcement officials said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 4900 block of Ridge Avenue near a SEPTA bus depot.

A gray sedan smashed through a guard rail before dropping into the creek below according to investigators. Dozens of first responders rushed to the scene, but when they arrived, the vehicle was empty.

The driver had fled on foot before emergency crews arrived, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

