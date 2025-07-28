A Few Clouds 78°

Driver Sought After Car Plunges Into Wissahickon Creek: Philadelphia Police

A driver is being sought after a car plunged off Ridge Avenue and into the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood, police announced on Sunday, July 27.

Philadelphia police; Wissahickon Creek seen from Ridge Avenue

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department // Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Law enforcement officials said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 4900 block of Ridge Avenue near a SEPTA bus depot.

A gray sedan smashed through a guard rail before dropping into the creek below according to investigators. Dozens of first responders rushed to the scene, but when they arrived, the vehicle was empty.

The driver had fled on foot before emergency crews arrived, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

