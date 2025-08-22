Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Gratz Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, for a reported shooting, according to police.

When they arrived, officers found Direll Skipworth with gunshot wounds to his chest, back, and leg. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m., authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Skipworth and his girlfriend. Police said her 23-year-old son stepped in, began fighting with Skipworth, and then shot him before fleeing the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said late Monday afternoon that the investigation remains active and no arrests or charges have been made.

