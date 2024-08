Police were called to a report of a body in a tree in the 1400 block of North 66th Street at 9:47 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The person was officially pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. by Medic 41.

The scene remained secured as of 12:30 p.m. as Southwest Detectives continued their investigation.

Check back here for updates on this death investigation develops.

