LSD, Ketamine Shipped From Netherlands Intercepted In Philly: CBP

The bust happened over two days in mid-August when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected three envelopes arriving from the Netherlands. Inside each was a clear bag of white crystals that tested positive for ketamine hydrochloride, a controlled substance commonly known on the street as “Special K.”

In one envelope, officers also found a thick perforated sheet containing 10 doses of LSD — another illicit hallucinogen known for its powerful, long-lasting effects.

Each parcel was headed for different addresses in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Wayne, Michigan, authorities said.

Drug Dangers & Seizure Context

CBP officials say ketamine, while approved for use in veterinary and human medicine, is widely abused for its dissociative and psychedelic effects. It’s also used by sexual predators to incapacitate victims, CBP said. LSD, meanwhile, is classified as a Schedule I drug with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

“Ketamine and LSD are very dangerous substances that can seriously harm drug abusers but can also inadvertently threaten the lives of Customs and Border Protection officers who work hard every day trying to keep illicit narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP’s Area Port Director in Philadelphia.

The seizures on August 16 and 17 followed a much larger interdiction earlier in the summer, where Philadelphia CBP intercepted nearly 130 pounds of ketamine, all en route to South Florida.

Ongoing Enforcement

CBP agents are tasked with screening thousands of incoming parcels daily, with officers using advanced tools like handheld elemental isotope analyzers and field narcotics test kits to identify dangerous substances.

Agents in Philadelphia have also recently intercepted parcels containing ecstasy, steroids, and marijuana seeds, according to CBP.

CBP says it seizes an average of 1,571 pounds of drugs each day, including 78 pounds of fentanyl, at air, sea, and land ports of entry across the country.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.