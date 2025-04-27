Cheyney University Shooting, DUI Lead To PA State Police Investigation

Troopers from PSP Avondale, along with officers from multiple Chester and Delaware County agencies, responded to the campus around 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, according to authorities.

Investigators say the first incident happened around 9:45 p.m., when a 19-year-old visitor from Philadelphia suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The second, unrelated incident occurred later in a campus parking lot, where another visitor allegedly struck several vehicles. Police are investigating it as a possible DUI. No injuries were reported.

Cheyney University released a statement after the incidents, reaffirming its commitment to campus safety.

"While these events are unfortunate, we are grateful that timely responses helped mitigate their impact," the university said. "Cheyney University remains a safe space where students are striving in a supportive environment."

PSP Avondale is leading both investigations. No arrests have been announced.

