Scott M. Schultz, 45, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the forehead on the 1300 block of Sellers Street at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, Philadelphia Police said on Monday, June 23, 2025.

He was pronounced dead by medics at 9:12 a.m. A .45 caliber shell casing was recovered at the scene.

The Northeast Philadelphia resident lived on Hartel Avenue. Investigators classified his death as a homicide and launched an investigation led by the department’s Homicide Unit.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, authorities said a suspect — 36-year-old Charles McGinley — had been transported from Bucks County Prison to 400 North Broad Street. He will face charges of murder and related offenses.

No mugshot has been released.

Investigators continue to seek information in this case. Anyone with knowledge is urged to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

