Camaro Fleeing Car Meet Speeds Past SEPTA Bus Killing Motorcyclist In Red-Light Crash: Police

The deadly collision happened at Belmont and Westminster Avenues in the 16th District around 1:01 a.m., according to a release.

The white Camaro had just fled a car meet at the Lowe’s lot on 1500 North 50th Street when it passed a stopped SEPTA bus, crossed into oncoming traffic, and ran a red light, police said. It then struck a red Harley Davidson that had the green light and was headed westbound on Westminster Avenue.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist was thrown about 40 feet and died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m. by medics.

The motorcycle continued on, hitting a third vehicle in the process. That driver was not identified.

The Camaro driver ditched the car and fled on foot but was captured by 16th District officers on the 800 block of North 44th Street. His passenger stayed at the scene and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Charges are pending as the Crash Investigation Division continues its investigation. The identity of the deceased will be released once family has been notified.

