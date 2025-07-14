Bruce Harry Garcia, 25, was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest by two officers following a foot chase and physical altercation, the department detailed.

The incident began when Officers Edward Lane and Matthew Galdo, in full uniform and operating a marked patrol car, spotted Garcia holding a black bag at Front and Somerset Streets around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21. When the officers attempted to stop him, Garcia ran west on Somerset Street, authorities said.

Officer Lane chased on foot while Officer Galdo followed in the vehicle, police wrote. At the intersection of Somerset and Mutter Streets, the officers tackled Garcia as he reportedly tried to pull a handgun from the bag.

While struggling on the ground, Garcia discharged the weapon — a P-80 9mm ghost gun — through the bag, according to the department. Both officers then fired, striking Garcia in the chest, causing him to drop the bag and weapon.

Garcia was rushed to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m., police said. An examination revealed his firearm malfunctioned, possibly due to firing inside the bag, investigators believe.

Body-worn cameras worn by the officers were activated but were dislodged during the struggle. Video footage from the scene and another responding officer’s bodycam captured portions of the incident.

Officers Lane, 32, and Galdo, 29, each sustained scrapes to the knees but did not require medical treatment. Lane is an 11-year veteran of the department and Galdo has served for five years. Both are assigned to the 25th District.

As standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, both have been placed on administrative duty pending investigations by Internal Affairs, the Officer-Involved Shooting Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.

