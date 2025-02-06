Brian Timothy Kada, 36, was shot and killed by Officer Brian Laureano after two failed Taser attempts, according to police.

An officer referred to as "Officer A," a uniformed member of the Philadelphia Police Department's Airport Unit, encountered Kada on the South I-95 ramp at 1 PIA Way at 1:06 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 3, officials said. Kada told the officer he had been stabbed, prompting the officer to call for medics and backup, authorities said.

While awaiting assistance, a struggle broke out between Kada and Officer A, police said. The officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective. Officer Laureano, a 28-year veteran of the force, arrived and witnessed a second unsuccessful Taser deployment before opening fire on Kada, according to authorities.

Kada was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 1:25 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Neither officer was injured, and neither was wearing a body camera at the time, police said.

Laureano, 53, has been placed on administrative duty pending investigations by Internal Affairs, the Officer-Involved Shooting Unit, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

