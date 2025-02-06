Fog/Mist 37°

Brian Timothy Kada Shot Dead By Officer Brian Laureano: PPD

A Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a man who claimed he had been stabbed during an altercation at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities announced on Thursday, Feb. 6.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Brian Timothy Kada, 36, was shot and killed by Officer Brian Laureano after two failed Taser attempts, according to police.

An officer referred to as "Officer A," a uniformed member of the Philadelphia Police Department's Airport Unit, encountered Kada on the South I-95 ramp at 1 PIA Way at 1:06 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 3, officials said. Kada told the officer he had been stabbed, prompting the officer to call for medics and backup, authorities said.

While awaiting assistance, a struggle broke out between Kada and Officer A, police said. The officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective. Officer Laureano, a 28-year veteran of the force, arrived and witnessed a second unsuccessful Taser deployment before opening fire on Kada, according to authorities.

Kada was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 1:25 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Neither officer was injured, and neither was wearing a body camera at the time, police said.

Laureano, 53, has been placed on administrative duty pending investigations by Internal Affairs, the Officer-Involved Shooting Unit, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

