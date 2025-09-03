A Few Clouds 71°

SHARE

Boy, 11, Critically Injured After Wrong-Way Driver Blows Red Light In Philadelphia

An 11-year-old boy was left fighting for his life when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into his family’s car at North Broad and Wallace streets in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 4:15 p.m., police said.

A Philadelphia Police Department vehicle. 

A Philadelphia Police Department vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: X/PPD Police Explorers @PPDExplorers
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A 33-year-old man driving a 2021 white Hyundai Kona sped south in the northbound lanes of North Broad Street before running a red light and colliding with a 2017 white Toyota Camry traveling east on Wallace Street, according to investigators.

The crash left both vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics rushed the Hyundai driver to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said. A 39-year-old Camry passenger was also hospitalized and stabilized at Temple.

The Camry’s 37-year-old driver declined treatment but accompanied medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where his 11-year-old son was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is continuing the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE