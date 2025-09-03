Boy, 11, Critically Injured After Wrong-Way Driver Blows Red Light In Philadelphia

A 33-year-old man driving a 2021 white Hyundai Kona sped south in the northbound lanes of North Broad Street before running a red light and colliding with a 2017 white Toyota Camry traveling east on Wallace Street, according to investigators.

The crash left both vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics rushed the Hyundai driver to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said. A 39-year-old Camry passenger was also hospitalized and stabilized at Temple.

The Camry’s 37-year-old driver declined treatment but accompanied medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where his 11-year-old son was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is continuing the investigation.

