Partly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Blaze Kills Woman, Children Cling To Life After Philly Rowhome With No Smoke Alarms: Police

A woman was killed and two children are fighting for their lives after an early morning fire tore through a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood, officials announced on Wednesday, July 23.

A Philadelphia Fire Department engine at the scene of a blaze

A Philadelphia Fire Department engine at the scene of a blaze

 Photo Credit: X/Philadelphia Fire @PhillyFireDept
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Stirling Street just before 6 a.m., where they encountered a fast-moving fire inside a two-story rowhome, according to Philadelphia police and fire officials.

A 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were pulled from the flames and rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in critical condition, officials said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:59 a.m. by medics, according to Philadelphia police. Two adult men were also treated at the scene for unspecified injuries.

The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes, and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Deputy Commissioner Carl Randolph said there were no working smoke alarms in the home and urged all residents to reach out to the department for free smoke alarm installation.

to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE