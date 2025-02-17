Fair 30°

Blaze Engulfs United Missionary Baptist Church Near Girard College, Community Offers Prayers

Flames tore through the United Missionary Baptist Church, less than a mile from Girard College, sending plumes of smoke into the Philadelphia night sky before firefighters wrestled the blaze under control by 9:30 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Charles Johnson said.

Photo Credit: Facebook/ United Missionary Baptist Church
Thankfully, the church was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported, but the fire left the historic building scarred. Fire crews managed to prevent the inferno from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Danielle of United Missionary Baptist Church assured the community that Pastor Chandra I. Williams and church officials are safe, urging for prayers as they face this devastating loss.

Support poured in, including from New Kingdom Baptist Church, where Pastor Daniel M. Jackson and the congregation extended their prayers and solidarity, stating that if Pastor Jackson were present, he would be standing shoulder to shoulder with the affected church family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the community rallies around the United Missionary Baptist Church during this difficult time.

